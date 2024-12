NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Morgan Wallen performs onstage at the T.J. Martell Foundation 49th annual New York Honors Gala on September 17, 2024 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The T.J. Martell Foundation)

It’s been 2 weeks since the CMA Awards and not a peep out of Morgan Wallen. You’d think he would....but nah fam. He did show up and play a couple songs with Ernest at Jelly Roll’s Nashville show...but that’s it. We’ll keep waiting.