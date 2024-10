2024 CMT Music Awards - Show AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images) (Hubert Vestil/Getty Images)

Things are getting bad in Dallas, but they are bringing in Lainey Wilson for the Thanksgiving halftime show! That’s something at least...Waiting on Jerry Jones to fire Jerry Jones!