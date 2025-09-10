Come Meet Erik & Jenny from the Y100 Morning Show Plus a surprise special guest

Come meet our new morning show Erik & Jenny at Thirsty Horse.

Erik & Jenny have been a part of the Y100 family since about mid-may, and we figured it was time for you to have some fun with them.

Join the entire Y100 crew and Bud Light Wednesday, September 17th from 6pm to 8pm at Thirsty Horse Dancehall & Saloon. We will have a chance for you to win premium seats to see Lainey Wilson at the Moody Center and win a pair of boots from her new boot line.

PLUS...Erik & Jenny will have a surprise guest come in a perform a few songs for you.

There will be no cover from 6pm -8pm ONLY and 21 and up ONLY PLEASE.

SEE YOU THERE!