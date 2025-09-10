Come Meet Erik & Jenny from the Y100 Morning Show

Plus a surprise special guest

Erik & Jenny VIP Party Come meet our new morning show Erik & Jenny at Thirsty Horse.
By Christi Brooks

Erik & Jenny have been a part of the Y100 family since about mid-may, and we figured it was time for you to have some fun with them.

Join the entire Y100 crew and Bud Light Wednesday, September 17th from 6pm to 8pm at Thirsty Horse Dancehall & Saloon. We will have a chance for you to win premium seats to see Lainey Wilson at the Moody Center and win a pair of boots from her new boot line.

PLUS...Erik & Jenny will have a surprise guest come in a perform a few songs for you.

There will be no cover from 6pm -8pm ONLY and 21 and up ONLY PLEASE.

SEE YOU THERE!

Christi Brooks

I got into radio kind of as an accident. I needed an internship in order to graduate. Needless to say here I am still on the radio without a college degree. I absolute live for country music. The all time best part of my job is you, our Y100 family. That’s what country music and Y100 is, family. We are going to have so much fun together!

