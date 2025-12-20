The Christmas tune that fits your sign

I saw a story by the New Your Post this week that had which Christmas song fits your zodiac sign. They were great but it got me thinking, which COUNTRY Christmas song would fit your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

“Run Run Rodolph” - Luke Bryan

Why: Fast with tons of energy and a little chaotic. Aries doesn’t do slow, even at Christmas

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

“O Holy Night” - Carrie Underwood

Why: Big vocals with an emotional pay off. Apparently Taurus loves comfort.

Gemini (May 21-June20) {this is my sign}

“Jingle Bell Rock” - Blake Shelton

Why: Fun, flirty and doesn’t take itself too seriously. Gemini thrives on playful energy which TOTALLY fits my personality.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

“Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” - Lady A

Why: Cancers are emotional and this song is nostalgic, emotional and family-focused.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

“Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” - Keith Urban

Why: Leo wants to be center stage even at Christmas and this song has a big personality. It’s about the main character so it makes sense to fit a Leo.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

“Silent Night” - Chris Young

Why: It’s a beautifully precise song and Virgos appreciate things done the right way.

Libra (September 23-October22)

“Let It Snow” - Brett Eldredge

Why: Libras are romantics and nothing is more romantic than snow and Brett Eldredge singing about it.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

“Blue Christmas” Elvis (don’t come at me Elvis was considered country)

Why: Scorpios feel EVERYTHING and is proud of it. This song is definitely moody and emotional.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

“Winter Wonderland” - Darius Rucker

Why: It’s upbeat and joyful just like a rambunctious Sag.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

“I’ll Be Home For Christmas” Dan & Shay

Why: Capricorns feel deeply but hide it. This song is sentimental but grounded.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

“White Christmas” Lady A

Why: Classic with a modern edge. Aquarius loves tradition but needs a little bit of a fresh take.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

“O Come All Ye Faithful” - Carrie Underwood

Why: Pisces feels most spiritual during the season. This song definitely fills that cup for Pisces.