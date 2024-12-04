Christi’s Christmas Movie Advent Calendar

It is no secret that Christmas is my favorite time of the year. I mean I had my trees up in October, and there are 5 of them. The more decorations the happier Christi is. What do I do when I’m decorating the tree? Have a Christmas movie on, DUH!

I thought fun way for me to share these movies that I love is to do it Advent calendar style. Yes I’m a little behind, but better late than never.

Some of these you will know, some of them you will not, some of them you may think aren’t Christmas movies and that’s ok. This is strictly my favorite and maybe you will learn something.

DECEMBER 1

Prancer

This is a movie that I watched as a kid that for some reason I loved it. Sam Elliot is in it and some other people. It’s about a young girl who finds what she thinks is one of Santa’s reindeer.

DECEMBER 2

Deck The Halls

This movie is secretly funny. Matthew Broderick and Danny DeVito battle it out over who is the most Christmassy. I don’t know why I find it so funny, but I do. Maybe because it reminds me of someone I know (yes I’m talking about myself.)

DECEMBER 3

Gremlins

CLASSIC! Look we can argue until we get hungry after midnight about this (movie reference) BUT THIS IS A CHRISTMAS MOVIE! It’s set at Christmas and it’s about a Christmas present. A creepy one but still. Plus, there’s Gizmo. Who doesn’t love Gizmo?

December 4

Polar Express

Ok I have a love/hate relationship with this movie. Probably because when my kids were in elementary school and it was this time of year they would have “Polar Express Day”. On this day they wore pajamas to school and then have hot chocolate, you know fun stuff so the teachers can get stuff done before the break. Real nice right? It was also one more thing that was thrown into an already crazy time that mom had to run out and find Christmas pajamas so the kids can be cute for pictures with their class. Of course this mom ALWAYS forgot and was at Wal-Mart late the night before looking to see what was left. Don’t get me started on the year that the room mom requested that all the kids wear matching pjs, because, “how cute would that be?” It’s not cute Karen, it’s not!

At the same time, the movie is about the innocent spirit that you see in your kids at Christmas time. The kids in the movie are so precious. Tom Hanks playing every character is a little odd, but still it’s cute.

Now I’m all caught up. Come back each day for a new movie. I’ve got some pretty obscure ones coming up.