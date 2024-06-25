Christi Learns To Cook

“Honey you CANNOT cook!” I don’t think I CAN’T Cook, I just think that I may lack creativity and have a very picky family. Plus I don’t have time to get all fancy with food. Our family is as busy as it gets so our dinners have to be quick and easy. Not to mention food is not getting any cheaper and there are 5 of us, one of them a 13 year old boy who is a food vacuum cleaner, so it’s gotta be affordable.

So I turn to you Y100 Family...I NEED you! I’m looking for recipes that are quick, easy, and $30 or less. I’ve already tried a few, but I will try your recipes and post them here. Be prepared, the taste testers are my picky family so if it gets a thumbs down it’s probably not your recipe, either I cooked it wrong or they are just being them.

So FLOOD the comments below with your recipes and wish me luck. Well and I guess wish my family luck.