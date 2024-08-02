Chicken Tendies - Christi Learns to Cook

By Christi Brooks

I thought this was going to be the easiest recipe to try. I made it on National Chicken Tender Day because I thought my kids love chicken tendies and it’s the national day for it so I need to make them on this day. Guess what? We didn’t eat chicken tendies on the national day for it. <insert eye roll here>

They looked really good but had no flavor at all. Like AT ALL AT ALL! I was concerned that they would be raw because I don’t do well with baking chicken, but they were perfectly cooked. They just tasted like cardboard. Oh well...anyone want to donate for a private chef for my kids?

I got into radio kind of as an accident. I needed an internship in order to graduate. Needless to say here I am still on the radio without a college degree. I absolute live for country music. The all time best part of my job is you, our Y100 family. That’s what country music and Y100 is, family. We are going to have so much fun together!

