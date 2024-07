Cody Johnson Live at the Houston Rodeo - March 17, 2023 Cody Johnson and his band were on fire for the Friday night, March 17th show at the Houston Rodeo! (Mike Lanier)

(The following are Brody opinions lol)

Not only is Cody Johnson the best performer in Country Music (I said it) he also has the best photographer in the game! I always look forward to seeing his pics. It’s not like the good old days where we can see him multiple times a year. We know we have to share Cody with the rest of the country now. Here’s some of the latest shot by the vey best @JTTEX Jay Trevino