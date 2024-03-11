Carly Peace LIVE with Charles Kelly - Top Moments of CRS

By Christi Brooks

Are you seeing a trend yet? Most of the performances I saw at CRS were at lunches in a giant ballroom. I haven’t seen Carly Pearce live since before the pandemic so I as excited to see her perform at this lunch. I figured she would sing We Don’t Fight Anymore, but couldn’t figure out if she would have Stapleton come out as a surprise. Well there was a surprise...

Carly Pearce LIVE joined by Charles Kelly of Lady A Carly Pearce LIVE joined by Charles Kelly of Lady A

Charles Kelly of Lady A stepped in to help Carly out with Stapleton’s part and IT WAS AMAZING! Charles has a phenomenal voice and it compliments Carly’s so well. This song is SO GOOD and Carly sang her booty off on it. It was a great way to wrap up the week.

Christi Brooks

I got into radio kind of as an accident. I needed an internship in order to graduate. Needless to say here I am still on the radio without a college degree. I absolute live for country music. The all time best part of my job is you, our Y100 family. That's what country music and Y100 is, family. We are going to have so much fun together!

