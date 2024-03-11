Carly Peace LIVE with Charles Kelly - Top Moments of CRS

Are you seeing a trend yet? Most of the performances I saw at CRS were at lunches in a giant ballroom. I haven’t seen Carly Pearce live since before the pandemic so I as excited to see her perform at this lunch. I figured she would sing We Don’t Fight Anymore, but couldn’t figure out if she would have Stapleton come out as a surprise. Well there was a surprise...

Carly Pearce LIVE joined by Charles Kelly of Lady A

Charles Kelly of Lady A stepped in to help Carly out with Stapleton’s part and IT WAS AMAZING! Charles has a phenomenal voice and it compliments Carly’s so well. This song is SO GOOD and Carly sang her booty off on it. It was a great way to wrap up the week.