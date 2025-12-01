As Buddy the Elf would say

Sounds of the Season Need a little Christmas cheer? Music does it every time.
By Christi Brooks

“The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all the hear!”- Buddy the Elf

Maybe you’re dreaming of a white Christmas, or you are hoping to have chestnuts roasting on an open fire. Whatever puts you in the holiday spirit, Y100 has your favorite country stars singing about it every hour. We even have a way you can get a hippopotamus for Christmas, not really but it sounded cute.

Hang out with the Y100 family and get a little dose of the holidays thanks to our friends at Cowboys Air Conditioning & Heating. If you do sing loud for all to hear, make sure you film yourself and send it to us so we can join in on your sing along. MERRY CHRISTMAS!

Cowboys AC & Heating

Christi Brooks

I got into radio kind of as an accident. I needed an internship in order to graduate. Needless to say here I am still on the radio without a college degree. I absolute live for country music. The all time best part of my job is you, our Y100 family. That’s what country music and Y100 is, family. We are going to have so much fun together!

