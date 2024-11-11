Get Your Frito & Katy Christmas Card!

Bring Us Home for the Holidays

Frito & Katy Christmas Cards 2024

By Katy

This season, we want to celebrate with you and yours!

Amidst the mailers and bills, we hope to send a little holiday joy with our special Frito & Katy Christmas card. May it lift your spirits (or at least accompany them). We can even almost promise it’ll arrive before Christmas this time...

To get a card, send us an email HERE with your name and address. You can also call (877) 470-5299 weekdays between 6 and 10 am.


If you’re planning on sending Christmas cards, please consider adding us to your list at:


Y100 San Antonio

ATTN: Frito & Katy

8122 Datapoint Dr.

#600

San Antonio, TX 78229


