Bring on the Christmas tree, well sort of

I’m a nut for decorating my Christmas tree. In fact so much that I have four. Yes four trees. Last year was a little crazy and I didn’t get them all up but this year I fully plan on starting early and getting them all up and in time for after Thanksgiving. I’m one of those people that I like my trees up the day after Thanksgiving.

I am also one of those people that thinks that October should have Halloween, November has turkey day and then bring on the Christmas cheer. Lately though I have needed a little Christmas cheer that you may actually catch me playing Christmas carols while cleaning the house. Recently I was tempted to put my trees up now, but that would be silly. I mean what would the neighbors think?

Let the “Ghost Tree” enter the chat!

Ghost Tree Get that tree up early and make it a seasonal tree

My cousins wife posted this and I’m all about it. This is a PERFECT way to get the trees up and fluffed way before my Thanksgiving deadline. I’m thinking one could even be a jack-o-lantern and not a ghost! There are all kinds of possibilities.

So, if you’re looking for a reason to start decorating then YOU’RE WELCOME! If not, well...then there’s nothing to see here...move along.