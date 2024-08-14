Bring on the Christmas tree, well sort of

Christmas tree time How early is too early for Christmas?

By Christi Brooks

I’m a nut for decorating my Christmas tree. In fact so much that I have four. Yes four trees. Last year was a little crazy and I didn’t get them all up but this year I fully plan on starting early and getting them all up and in time for after Thanksgiving. I’m one of those people that I like my trees up the day after Thanksgiving.

I am also one of those people that thinks that October should have Halloween, November has turkey day and then bring on the Christmas cheer. Lately though I have needed a little Christmas cheer that you may actually catch me playing Christmas carols while cleaning the house. Recently I was tempted to put my trees up now, but that would be silly. I mean what would the neighbors think?

Let the “Ghost Tree” enter the chat!

Ghost Tree Get that tree up early and make it a seasonal tree

My cousins wife posted this and I’m all about it. This is a PERFECT way to get the trees up and fluffed way before my Thanksgiving deadline. I’m thinking one could even be a jack-o-lantern and not a ghost! There are all kinds of possibilities.

So, if you’re looking for a reason to start decorating then YOU’RE WELCOME! If not, well...then there’s nothing to see here...move along.

Christi Brooks

Christi Brooks

I got into radio kind of as an accident. I needed an internship in order to graduate. Needless to say here I am still on the radio without a college degree. I absolute live for country music. The all time best part of my job is you, our Y100 family. That’s what country music and Y100 is, family. We are going to have so much fun together!

