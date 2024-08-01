To Be As Happy As A Dog

Recently I moved my home office from the bedroom to our front room in the house. I have no idea what you would call this room but it’s where I put our Christmas tree, so is it the “tree room” I don’t know. Anyway, I was working in there late last night and my doodle Ranger Danger decided it was time to play. I love this crazy dog. He is a total pain in the butt most of the time but it’s times like this that he makes me smile. It’s exactly why we have pets right?

First of all, he’s so happy just to have my attention.

Second, why the heck does he buck like a dang rodeo bull?

Third, he recently had surgery and they shaved his leg for it, do you think that hair on his leg will ever grow back evenly?

Enjoy Ranger Danger the Wonder Doodle!

Ranger the Wonder Doodle

This was like at 11:30 last night and this dude wants to squeak his toy and jump around like a crazy person. Yes it prolonged my work, but it also kept me awake while working so I guess you could say he is my new assistant.