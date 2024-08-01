To Be As Happy As A Dog

Ranger Danger Doodle

By Christi Brooks

Recently I moved my home office from the bedroom to our front room in the house. I have no idea what you would call this room but it’s where I put our Christmas tree, so is it the “tree room” I don’t know. Anyway, I was working in there late last night and my doodle Ranger Danger decided it was time to play. I love this crazy dog. He is a total pain in the butt most of the time but it’s times like this that he makes me smile. It’s exactly why we have pets right?

First of all, he’s so happy just to have my attention.

Second, why the heck does he buck like a dang rodeo bull?

Third, he recently had surgery and they shaved his leg for it, do you think that hair on his leg will ever grow back evenly?

Enjoy Ranger Danger the Wonder Doodle!

Ranger the Wonder Doodle

This was like at 11:30 last night and this dude wants to squeak his toy and jump around like a crazy person. Yes it prolonged my work, but it also kept me awake while working so I guess you could say he is my new assistant.

Christi Brooks

Christi Brooks

I got into radio kind of as an accident. I needed an internship in order to graduate. Needless to say here I am still on the radio without a college degree. I absolute live for country music. The all time best part of my job is you, our Y100 family. That’s what country music and Y100 is, family. We are going to have so much fun together!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!