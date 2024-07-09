Bacon Cheddar Chicken (fail) - Christi Learns to Cook

Here we go again...

First of all...I have two air fryers. Don’t ask me why, but we do. I only use one and my kids like the other one better. To be honest, I haven’t really mastered the use of either one except to make cinnamon rolls. Yes canned cinnamon rolls in the air fryer apparently is the best according to my kids.

That’s not why we’re here, we are here for the chicken. This was a recipe given to me by my co-worker Johnnie Walker. It sounded so easy. Well I quickly proved that it was not.

Remember to comment with your recipes or ideas, I can use all the help I can get. My family thanks you.

Bacon Cheddar Chicken - Christi Learns to Cook

Christi - Meh

Hubby - Negative ghost rider

Kid 1 - I mean...it’s ok

Kid 2 - NO

Kid 3 - What the heck?