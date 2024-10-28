With Big Loud / Back Blocks Music Country artist Ashley Cooke, it’s best to know what you’re getting into – because this emerging star is the definition of more than meets the eye. A graceful exterior matched by a casual-cool nature. Skillfully crafted lyrics and a knack for unforgettable performance. Effortless vocal beauty and a bold sense of internal grit, freely mixing it up with the boys while she rallies the girls. And most important, a passion for capturing the magic between heartbeats, each moment as unique as she is. Still early in her journey, being herself has already served Cooke well. It has led to over 270M global streams with chart climbing hits like “Never Til Now” with Brett Young, Ryman and Grand Ole Opry debuts, national TV appearances on ABC’s The Bachelorette and NBC’s TODAY, tours with Luke Bryan, Jordan Davis, Cole Swindell, Brett Young, and more.

Hailing from Parkland, Fla. and moved by emotional hit makers like Taylor Swift, Rascal Flatts, Kelly Clarkson, and more, Cooke embraces the energy of pop and depth of country, writing her first song by age 11. Cooke moved to Nashville at 18 and attended the prestigious Belmont University – but unlike so many others, she did not study music. After entering the schools revered Country Showcase on a whim and winning, Cooke decided to pursue music for a year. When the pandemic had other plans, Cooke went to TikTok where she built a thriving fanbase, writing and sharing country music on her own terms.

And now, the next chapter begins with her debut album shot in the dark. Unfolding as if they were ripped from pages of her personal journal, Cooke’s sun-kissed blend of two-lane pop country is on full display in the collection’s 24 tracks, inspired by true tales of love, heartbreak, and all the moments in between. Fully capturing the essence of a daring twenty-something growing up, chasing her dreams, and taking risks, Cooke infuses heartfelt lyrics, captivating melodies, and raw relatability as she invites listeners to come along for the ride. The striking debut has already garnered Cooke praise from Billboard who named her the July 2023 Rookie of the Month, with additional praise pouring in from People, American Songwriter, The Tennessean, and more. Cooke went on to be named MusicRow’s 2023 Discovery Artist of the Year and Next Big Thing and iHeartCountry’s On The Verge artist as her hit single “your place” spins at Country radio stations nationwide.



