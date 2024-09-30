Ear we go again! Another day, another dating dilemma.

Before we go any further, today’s Second Date Update DID result in a second date. Yay. Jose and Sandy didn’t even need much convincing to get there.

One thing that did require a teeny bit of persuasion for Sandy though involved Jose’s hygiene. She was a little grossed out at his admission he’s never cleaned his ears. Sandy is one of those religious cleaners. It’s part of her night time ritual - shower, brush and floss your teeth, brush your hair, clean your ears. Jose remembers distinctly being told as a child “not to stick things in his holes”.

This started a debate on the show. Frito & I are of the opinion that you shouldn’t clean your ears. Ears are self-cleaning, right? RIGHT?!

Opinions were a bit mixed, so we’ve taken it online. Sound off in the poll below, and let us know your habits.

Are WE weird... or are YOU?