Zach John King just needed to 'Get to Drinkin'' to have a hit

Newcomer Zach John King is currently enjoying his very first hit on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with "Get to Drinkin'."

"The story behind 'Get to Drinkin'' is about a relationship that I had in the past that, after a few Jack & Cokes, I started to paint it with rose-colored glasses, started to act like it wasn't my fault for letting things get so bad," he says. "I think everybody feels that way at some point in a relationship."

"It's a song that covers a sad topic with really upbeat and fun music," he adds.

While we wait for Zach's debut album, he has some high-profile gigs on the horizon, heading out on tour with Morgan Wallen for a second year in a row on April 18. He will also open for Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan, Riley Green and Thomas Rhett.

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