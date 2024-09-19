Zach Bryan apologizes for drunken, "stupid" tweet about Taylor Swift and Kanye West

Country star Zach Bryan, who topped the Billboard Hot 100 last year with "I Remember Everything," deleted his account on social platform X Sept. 18 after tweeting something pretty controversial -- for Taylor Swift fans, anyway -- and now he's apologizing.

In the now deleted post, captured by PopCrave, Bryan wrote, "eagles > chiefs. Kanye > Taylor. Who's with me."

Of course, Swifties were not having this opinion, since it not only referred to Taylor's long-running feud with Kanye West, now known as Ye, but also dissed her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. After all the backlash, Bryan deleted the account, but took to his Instagram Story on Sept. 19 to apologize.

"for the record guys I wasn't coming for Taylor the other night. I was drunkenly comparing two records and it came out wrong," he explained. "And I know there's a lot of stuff that clouds around Ye and I was speaking purely musically."

"I love Taylor's music and pray you guys know I'm human and tweet stupid things often. Hope one day I can explain this to her. Twitter gets me in trouble too much and I'd say it's best to stay off it," he continued.

"I'm sorry to any Taylor fans I p***** off or let down. Love you guys and I'm trying my best!" he concluded.

The "Pink Skies" singer recently released the album The Great American Bar Scene, which coincidentally features one of Taylor's alleged ex-boyfriends, John Mayer.

