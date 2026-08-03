Zac Brown's Fenway Park fans in 'Same Boat': 37,000 people get free cruise

Fans who went to see Zac Brown Band Sunday night at Boston's Fenway Park not only enjoyed a night of entertainment, they also walked away with a free Caribbean cruise.

The trip was Zac's gift to the fans to celebrate the band's 15th consecutive sell-out at the ballpark, which is a record. ZBB already has bragging rights when it comes to selling the most tickets in the venue's history.

Zac unveiled the surprise just before performing the band's 2021 #1, "Same Boat."

“Tonight we’re going to do something that even Jimmy [Buffett] would say is crazy," Zac said from the stage. "I’m buying every single person here a cruise for two people on the boat. This is the biggest giveaway in history, ladies and gentlemen, right here tonight at Fenway Park!”

You might remember ZBB also did a version of "Same Boat" with Buffett, the man behind the Margaritaville at Sea concept.

Zac personally worked with the cruise company, which is the sponsor of the Love & Fear Tour, to make it happen. The largest audience gift in live entertainment history, the trips for the more than 37,000 fans are worth more than $40 million.

At subsequent tour stops, they'll be giving away four cruises per show.

If you'd like to see the Boston show, you can stream it exclusively on nugs.

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