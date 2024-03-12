Zac Brown Band's getting you summer-ready with "Tie Up"

Zac Brown Band is set to release their new track, "Tie Up," on March 22.



A press release teases the song as a "catchy summer anthem that transports listeners to dog days by the water with a fishing pole and good friends," adding that it's set to be "a soundtrack for summer."



"There's something in the water round here/ It's more than just boats and beers/ It's new friends, old songs, sunsets, and problems that disappear/ And it don't matter where you're from or who you know, just pull up slow/ You wanna tie up/ Put your feed in the water," Zac Brown Band sings in a preview clip on Instagram.

"Tie Up" is available for presave now.



Coming up, Zac Brown Band will join Kenny Chesney on his Sun Goes Down Tour with fellow openers Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker. The trek kicks off April 20 in Tampa, Florida.



For a full list of dates and to grab tickets, head to Zac Brown Band's website.



Zac Brown Band's latest studio album is 2021's The Comeback, which received the deluxe treatment in 2022.

