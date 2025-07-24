Zac Brown Band extends Love & Fear run at Sphere Las Vegas

Sphere Las Vegas
By Stephen Hubbard

Zac Brown Band is adding two more dates to their Love & Fear shows at Sphere Las Vegas due to demand.

They'll now play Jan. 9 and Jan. 10, in addition to the previously announced December shows. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday.

The run shares its name with ZBB's seventh album, Love & Fear, which comes out Dec. 5.

On Monday, Zac and company surprised fans with a pop-up performance at Desert 5 Spot in Los Angeles. Snoop Dogg joined them to play their collab on the album, "Let It Run."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!