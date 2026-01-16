Young Hudson Westbrook lived the heartbreak of 'House Again'

For 21-year-old Hudson Westbrook, "House Again" is more than the hit that launched his country career: it's an experience he went through early in life.

"When I was like 7 years old, back when I was growing up, my parents got a divorce and we moved from a house in the country to a house on the golf course," he says. "And I was like, 'You know, it just doesn't feel like home anymore.'"

Years later, inspiration struck to put it in song.

"It was like right at the beginning of everything and we sat down to write it," he tells ABC Audio. "And I was like, 'I got this idea of a house turning into a home and then a house again,' and someone was like, 'Oh, there's a song.' ... And so we ended up writing the whole thing."

Once it was finished, however, Hudson hesitated to release it.

"I almost didn't put it out because I didn't want to talk about my parents' divorce for so long," he says. "But after you put the song out, you figure out that helps people more than it does hurt anything."

Hudson's new five-song EP, Exclusive, arrives Jan. 23.

