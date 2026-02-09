You'll find Vince Gill & Lainey Wilson 'Down at the Borderline' on Friday

Lainey Wilson and Vince Gill at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Lainey Wilson joins Vince Gill on the title track of his new EP, Down at the Borderline, which comes out Friday.

This is the fourth in the Country Music Hall of Famer's yearlong series of EPs titled 50 Years from Home, commemorating a half century since he left Oklahoma to chase his musical dreams.

Vince and Lainey previously collaborated on the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in September, debuting a new extended version of "Go Rest High on That Mountain" during the show's in memoriam segment.

Vince is also adding 13 new July and August dates to his tour schedule, which go on sale Friday as well.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.