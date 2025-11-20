'you look like you' set a CMA Awards record, Ella Langley

Ella Langley & Riley Green (Disney/Frank Micelotta)
By Stephen Hubbard

Ella Langley made history on Wednesday night, as "you look like you love me" became the first song ever to win single, song, music video and musical event of the year.

Of course, the winning ways of the Riley Green duet started in 2024, when the two each won their first CMA trophies for musical event. They were nominated for the honor again for their current hit together, "Don't Mind If I Do," though Blake Shelton and Post Malone triumphed with "Pour Me a Drink."

Ella went into the night tied for the most nominations with six and ended up winning in three categories thanks to her triple-Platinum breakthrough hit.

The CMA Awards 2025 also brought the TV debut of her latest hit, "Choosin' Texas," the first taste of her sophomore album, which is on the horizon for 2026.

