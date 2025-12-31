The Year in Music 2025: 'Happen to Me' aligns Russell Dickerson's dreams with reality

At the beginning of 2025, Russell Dickerson thought his emotional song "Bones" would be his next big hit. But in February, the release of "Happen to Me" would change all that.

Thanks to a self-described "stupid dance on TikTok" inspired by Usher and Michael Jackson, the song went viral with its interpolation of Cyndi Lauper's '80s anthem "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun."

Now it finishes the year at #15 on Country Aircheck's Top 25 Songs of 2025 after spending two weeks at #1 on the country chart. Heading into 2026, it continues its climb as Russell's biggest mainstream hit so far, making it into the top 25 on Billboard's Pop Airplay tally.

As Russell continued adding rounds to his Russellmania Tour, the trek expanded to amphitheaters and arenas, finally putting Russell in the place he's long envisioned.

"I'm a big, crazy dreamer and I feel like for the first time in my career, what I'm seeing is matching up to my dreams," he told Billboard.

It's worth noting Russell's already had plenty of success, taking "Yours," "Blue Tacoma," "Every Little Thing" and "Love You Like I Used To" to #1, alongside other hits like "God Gave Me a Girl," "She Likes It" with Jake Scott and "Home Sweet."

As we head into the new year, Russell's new radio single, "Worth Your Wild," is gaining momentum on the country chart, as he prepares to once again crank up Russellmania on April 23, 2026, in Raleigh, North Carolina.

