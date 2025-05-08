Wynonna's bringing back '80s + '90s country in a superstar start to the 60th ACMs

Disney/Gregg DeGuire
By Stephen Hubbard

Tonight's 60th Academy of Country Music Awards will start with a 12-minute performance that highlights six decades of ACM songs of the year.

Wynonna Judd is just one of half-a-dozen superstars who'll kickstart the historic show, though the exact details are under wraps.

"Hmm. I can't tell you anything, it would ruin the surprise," she teases. "But I'm gonna do, you know, '80s and '90s country, baby. We're bringing it back, right? And so we're reminding people of the past and what happened back then when I was first coming up."

"You know, I was, what? 18, 20 and winning awards and traveling all over the world with mom, and then I went out on my own," she recalls. "So I've got all these chapters. ...  But it's gonna be probably one of my biggest hits, so there's that."  

Host Reba McEntire, Dan + Shay, Sugarland, LeAnn Rimes and Clint Black are also part of the open, which gets underway at 8 p.m. ET tonight on Prime Video.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!