Willie Nelson's ready for the 40th anniversary of Farm Aid

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Farm Aid, and the milestone will be celebrated with an all-star concert in Minnesota.

Farm Aid 40 will take place Sept. 20 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, with Farm Aid board members Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Willie Nelson, Dave Matthews and Margo Price all set to perform. Young will be performing with his new band the Chrome Hearts, while Matthews will perform with frequent collaborator Tim Reynolds.

Other artists on the bill include Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Billy Strings, Black Pumas' Eric Burton and Waxahatchee.

"Family farmers are the heart of this country, and we depend on each other for good food and strong communities," Nelson shares. "For 40 years, Farm Aid and our partners have stood with farmers, supporting them to stay on their land even when corporate power, bad policies and broken promises make it harder to keep going."

He adds, "This year, we're proud to bring Farm Aid to Minnesota to celebrate the farmers who sustain us and to fight for a food system that works for all of us. Family farmers aren't backing down, and neither are we."

Tickets for Farm Aid 40 go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. CT. More info on the festival can be found at farmaid.org.

