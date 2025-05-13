Willie Nelson's ready for the 40th anniversary of Farm Aid

Farm Aid board members Dave Matthews, Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp/Ebet Roberts/Redferns
By Jill Lances

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Farm Aid, and the milestone will be celebrated with an all-star concert in Minnesota.

Farm Aid 40 will take place Sept. 20 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, with Farm Aid board members Neil YoungJohn Mellencamp, Willie Nelson, Dave Matthews and Margo Price all set to perform. Young will be performing with his new band the Chrome Hearts, while Matthews will perform with frequent collaborator Tim Reynolds.

Other artists on the bill include Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Billy Strings, Black Pumas' Eric Burton and Waxahatchee.

"Family farmers are the heart of this country, and we depend on each other for good food and strong communities," Nelson shares. "For 40 years, Farm Aid and our partners have stood with farmers, supporting them to stay on their land even when corporate power, bad policies and broken promises make it harder to keep going."

He adds, "This year, we're proud to bring Farm Aid to Minnesota to celebrate the farmers who sustain us and to fight for a food system that works for all of us. Family farmers aren't backing down, and neither are we."

Tickets for Farm Aid 40 go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. CT. More info on the festival can be found at farmaid.org.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!