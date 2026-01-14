Why there will be ice in Florida for Tim McGraw's first 2026 concert

Tim McGraw's first show of 2026 will take place during an outdoor hockey game.

The country superstar's set to headline the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series outdoor game Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida.

Tim will play during the first intermission at Raymond James Stadium as the Tampa Bay Lightning takes on the Boston Bruins at the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. A limited number of tickets to the rare outdoor hockey game still remain.

So far, it's the only show on Tim's schedule save for his March 21 concert at the RodeoHouston.

