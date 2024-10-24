Why 'PATTERNS' won't just be about Kelsea Ballerini's new romance

Think PATTERNS will be an album all about love? Well, you might be wrong.



In a recent interview with NYLON, Kelsea Ballerini clarified the potential misconception some may have about her forthcoming record and shared why it doesn't revolve around romance.



"It's not not a love record. But I feel like even with 'Two Things,' everyone's like, 'Wait, who is this about?' And I'm like, 'Guys, this is a love song.' It's just about the nuance of love," Kelsea tells the magazine.



"It's about a part of love you have to address before you really get deeper into it. And to me, that is the most appealing part of love," she explains.



Of course, on the personal front, Kelsea continues to appreciate her actor boyfriend, Chase Stokes, and the progress they've made as a couple.



"Where I've gotten to in my relationship is that we move as a team in a unit, but we got there because of two years of really having to figure it out together, as does everyone," she shares. "So I feel really proud to be able to have written about it and to be supported in that."



You can read Kelsea's full interview now at nylon.com.



PATTERNS arrives Friday and is available for preorder and presave now.

