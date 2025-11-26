Why Dylan Scott is grateful for grandparents this Thanksgiving

Dylan Scott's "Two Christmas Trees" (Curb)
By Stephen Hubbard

With a busy 2025 behind him, Dylan Scott doesn't have a date on the books until April 2026, though that's certain to change once he announces his new tour.

With "What He'll Never Have" continuing its climb in country's top 20, it's a good time for Dylan to enjoy the fruits of his labor.

So what are his plans for the holidays?

"Whatever my wife tells me we're doin', that's what we're doin'," Dylan quips.

At least for turkey day, that means he and Blair Robinson will head for his hometown, before leaving 8-year-old Beckett Robinson, 6-year-old Finley Robinson and 2-year-old Barron Robinson behind.

"This year, Thanksgiving, we're taking the kids to Louisiana," he tells ABC Audio, "and then the grandparents are gonna watch the kids while my wife and I go to New York City right after Thanksgiving."

"So I'm thankful this year for grandparents," he adds.

Dylan just released "Two Christmas Trees" for the 2025 holiday, a cover of a song his father wrote in the '80s. If you're looking for more familiar yuletide tunes from Dylan, you can check out his Merry Christmas album from 2019.

