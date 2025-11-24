Why Canadian Josh Ross grew up celebrating American Thanksgiving

After a whirlwind year that gave him his first #1 in the U.S. with "Single Again," Josh Ross may just take it easy during the holidays.

"No plans yet. It's crazy," he tells ABC Audio. "Everybody's asking me that. It's like, I don't even know what I'm doing for Thanksgiving or Christmas. I'm probably just gonna lay low, honestly, stay in the Nashville area and relax."

Josh admits that's not something he's particularly good at, however: "I say that I'm looking forward to sitting on the couch and then I sit on the coach for five minutes. I'm like, 'Oh, what do I do? What am I doing?' So we'll figure it out."

Since Josh is from Waterdown, Ontario, and Canadian Thanksgiving is the second Monday in October, you'd think turkey day in the States wouldn't be a big deal for him. But you'd be wrong.

"Cool fact is like most of my family's in the U.S., so actually my family from the U.S. drives to Canada for American Thanksgiving," he reveals. "So they're all celebrating Thanksgiving, but in Canada. We just grew up like always celebrating American Thanksgiving because all of the family there, so it's interesting. I get to do both, which is awesome."

"Hate How You Look," Josh's second single from his debut album, Later Tonight, has just started its climb on the U.S. country chart.

