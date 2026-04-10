'Where We Go'? For Thomas Rhett and Marshmello, probably the top of the chart

Marshmello says his new collab with Thomas Rhett, "Where We Go," is "his version of country," blending synthesizers with the twang of electric guitar.

“I ain’t even had a drink but I’m backroad tipsy/ Lose my mind every time you kiss me/ I don’t care where we go as long as you’re here with me," TR sings on his new track with the artist/producer.

Thomas and 'Mello played a game of Would You Rather? on social media leading up to the release, with TR choosing his bus over flying, while 'Mello prefers a plane, though he says he's warming up to the idea of a bus.

'Mello also had to explain what a "For You" page is to TR, who revealed his page of suggested social media content would be filled with items about steak and babies.

"Where We Go" is Marshmello's country follow-up to "Better Man Than Me" with Hudson Westbrook and "Holy Water" with Jelly Roll, which both came out in 2025. Previously, 2024's "Miles on It" and 2019's "One Thing Right" — both with Kane Brown — made it to the top of the country chart.

That's the place Thomas Rhett seems to be headed, with "Ain't a Bad Life" with Jordan Davis currently in the top five. In March, TR also put out his cover of "Georgia on My Mind," ESPN's 2026 theme for its Masters Tournament campaign.

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