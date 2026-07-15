'What If' you put an 'Honest Woman' in bluegrass's most famous band?

Carly Pearce's "What If You Loved Me" (BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville)

What if you made Carly Pearce a member of Alison Krauss & Union Station?

It's something you'll likely be able to envision once you hear Carly's new Honest Woman preview.

"Bluegrass has always been part of who I am," Carly writes on her socials. "I can't wait for y'all to hear 'What If You Loved Me' with Molly Tuttle & Dan Tyminski this Friday."

Of course, Dan is a longtime — but former — member of AKUS, while Molly's a bluegrass star with a voice reminiscent of Alison's.

If you're so intrigued by the prospect you can't make it until Friday, Carly also posted a short snippet as a preview.

Her fifth studio album drops Aug. 28.

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