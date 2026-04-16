'What He'll Never Have': Why Dylan Scott's son shouldn't expect a check from dad just yet

Dylan Scott's son Beckett Scott Robinson has been interested and involved in what his dad does for a living ever since he was singing "Old Town Road" as a toddler back in 2019.

The 8-year-old finally got to make his studio debut late last year on his dad's "Two Christmas Trees" recording.

"He crushed it, man. I was a proud dad, for sure," the "My Girl" hitmaker says.

While Dylan's always been supportive, he's starting to think he may need to slow down Beckett's musical ambitions a bit.

"He's getting the big head his own self. I gotta back him down a little bit," the father of three tells ABC Audio. "I got him out onstage with me this summer, and now anytime he's on the road with me, he wants to be onstage."

"Now he's singing, he's doing the gritty, he's taking his hat off and throwing it to the fans, which is costing me money because I gotta buy him more hats. I'm like, 'Hey son, settle down a little bit.'"

Dylan's oldest was also hoping for a check.

"He even had the nerve to ask me, he said, 'Well Dad, so you get paid to do this, so when I come out there, do I get paid as well?' I said, 'Absolutely not. [You're] not piggybacking off of my hard work,'" he reveals.

It seems Beckett needn't worry about cash flow at the Robinson household, however, as his dad's latest hit, "What He'll Never Have," is currently #3 and rising on the Mediabase chart.

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