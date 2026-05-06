As the weather warms up, you can 'Fish Hunt Golf Drink' with Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan topped the chart with 2016's "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day" from the Kill the Lights album, and 10 years later, it seems the song has a successor.
The Georgia native's teasing a new track on his socials, titled "Fish Hunt Golf Drink," featuring a video of him sitting on a bucket as he fishes on a dock and sings the new song.
"Let me tell you how every day would go," he captioned the post, quoting some of the lyrics and adding #FishHuntGolfDrink.
"If I could have it my own way, you know/ Let me tell you how every day would go," he sings. "Wake up, coffee, camo, climb tree, wet line, eighteen/ Fish, hunt, golf, drink/ All fall, all spring, all summer long/ I'll be livin' it up and livin' it on/ A country boy's dream/ Fish, hunt, golf, drink."
Though it's not clear when the new outdoor anthem will drop, you can presave it now.
Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.