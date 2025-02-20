Watch Miranda Lambert bring 'Run' to life with horses

Miranda Lambert has unveiled the music video for her new single, "Run."



Filmed at Don Donnelly's D Spur Ranch & Riding Stables in Gold Canyon, Arizona, the visualizer captures Miranda reflecting and delivering her heartbreak number as horses gallop freely in the arid land.



"There is always a sense of freedom when you're on the back of a horse with the wind in your hair, so it felt really significant to have [my horse] Cool with me in this video," Miranda shares of the Kate Rentz-directed piece. "I love horses because they're a way to run to something – or away if you need to."



"I started riding when I turned 30 and wanted to try more things that scared me," she continues. "Now horses are such a passion of mine and mounted shooting is a brand-new way to push myself and to chase that feeling of being bravely true to yourself, which is exactly what this song is about."



"Run" is the follow-up to "Wranglers." You can find both tracks on Miranda's latest album, Postcards From Texas, out now.



To catch Miranda on the road and for tickets to see her on Morgan Wallen's upcoming I'm The Problem Tour, visit mirandalambert.com.

