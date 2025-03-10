Watch Jelly Roll recreate Cindy Crawford's iconic Pepsi ad -- for Zevia

A celebrity wearing cut-offs and drinking soda at a gas station while two little kids stare? No, it’s not Cindy Crawford’s iconic 1992 Super Bowl commercial for Pepsi ... it’s Jelly Roll’s new ad for Zevia, a zero-sugar carbonated drink.

In the spot, Jelly Roll pulls up to a gas station in a fancy red truck, gets out and walks in slow motion to a beverage case, while the music for Salt-N-Pepa's hit "Whatta Man" plays in the background. He's wearing cutoffs and cowboy boots, making "sexy" faces and running his hands through his mullet as he cracks open a Zevia root beer. Meanwhile, two little kids stare at him, open-mouthed.

"Jelly Roll? In a Zevia commercial? This is huge," remarks one kid. "By choosing him as the spokesperson for their zero- sugar soda with zero artificial ingredients, Zevia is dismantling the notion that 'real men' cannot be conscious of what goes into their bodies."

"Mr. Roll is now, quite literally, the poster child for sweet authenticity," the kid concludes.

His friend turns to him and says, "What?" as Jelly Roll belches, holds up the can and cheeses for the camera. As the spot and the music end, Jelly continues to hold up the camera and grin.

"Why's he just standing there?" one kid asks.

In Crawford's original Pepsi spot, the kids stare at the supermodel as she downs a Pepsi, but they're not looking at her -- they're looking at her drink. One asks the other, "Is that a great new Pepsi can or what?"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.