Watch Dolly Parton + Sabrina Carpenter's 'Please Please Please' video

Dolly Parton has teamed with Sabrina Carpenter for a new version of Sabrina’s hit song “Please Please Please.”

The song, which was released Friday as part of Sabrina's Short n' Sweet Deluxe album, features the "9 to 5" singer and recent Grammy winner belting out "Please Please Please" with a country twist.

A new music video for the song was also released, which features Dolly and Sabrina channeling Thelma and Louise as they drive a pickup truck with a man in the cargo bed.

Sabrina took to Instagram to share the music video and captioned the post, "Dolly and me singing in a pickup truck!!!!!!"

"I am so honored to have one of my biggest idols on a song that means so much to me," she added. "Love you forever @dollyparton."

In another Instagram post, Dolly shared a video of her and the "Espresso" singer meeting for the first time and referenced Sabrina's album, writing, "Turns out, two things can be short and sweet."

In the video, the two stars have a fun conversation and sing parts of "Please Please Please."

“You had to get your Dolly in there, didn’t you?” Dolly asks Sabrina in the video. “I mean, I want Dolly in everything,” Sabrina replies. “Thank you for being you.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.