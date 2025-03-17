Warren Zeiders explains the 'Poison' picture on the cover of his new album

By Stephen Hubbard

It's no accident Warren Zeiders is leaning against a classic Mustang on the cover of his sophomore album, Relapse, Lies & Betrayal.

"My love for cars came from my grandfather, who's still with us. He's 72 years old and [I'm] very close with my grandparents," Warren tells ABC Audio. "I grew up going to car shows with him."

"He was a mechanic his entire life," he continues, "so I grew up in pretty much living on his lap while he was working big machinery, or being in the garage with him while he's working on cars and everything. So thanks to him, I love old American muscle cars."

Warren acquired the 1967 Shelby GT500 seen in the album cover thanks to the success of his breakthrough single.

"That would be my baby girl," he says of his new wheels. "Her name is Poison. That is the car that I got for myself after '[Pretty Little] Poison' went #1."

"I was lucky enough to find one, and it only made sense," he adds. "I was like, 'I wanna get this car. I'm gonna name it Poison, and then it's gonna be in the next album artwork.'"

Warren headlined the Houston Rodeo just one day after the release of his new album, which features his latest hit, "Relapse."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

