Warren Zeiders warns there are 'No Brakes' on his new album

Warren Zeiders is going all-in on his third studio album, No Brakes, which is set to arrive Sept. 25.

Keeping with that philosophy, the 12-song project was made "primarily in a two day, twelve hour work session."

“Life is inevitable,” Warren says. “Good things, bad things, it’s all coming at you – and you have to power on. There’s not really a choice, but why would you want one? That’s why the idea, all gas, no brakes really seemed like the right name for this album.”

The title track follows the previously released "Days of My Life" and "Drinking Game," with the rest of the songs still to be revealed.

Zeiders hit #1 with his double-Platinum "Pretty Little Poison" in early 2024.

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