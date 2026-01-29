Warren Zeiders invites you along for his triumphant return to his Pennsylvania hometown

Warren Zeiders' November return to his hometown of Hershey, Pennsylvania, to headline GIANT Center is the trip that keeps on giving.

The second part of his Return to the 717 documentary is out now, chronicling his first trip home in two years and capturing the sold-out show.

The first part follows the former athlete as he visits his high school, lacrosse field, childhood hangouts and his parents' ice cream shop.

We now know the Live from the 717 album will also arrive on Friday, before Warren takes his first world tour to the U.S., Australia and Europe in the spring.

