'Wannabe' is the cut Corey Kent's new album will imitate

Corey Kent's "Wannabe" is a "cowboy campfire ballad" that offers a sonic preview of his next album.

“‘Wannabe' was the first song we wrote for the new record, and as soon as we finished it, we knew it represented the sound we were chasing for this project," Corey says. "It’s simple on purpose, and that’s what I love about it. It’s a song about how the little things and everyday moments in life mean more than fame and fortune ever could."

"Wannabe" follows "Empty Words," which came out in February, and Corey's top-15 hit, "Rocky Mountain Low," with Koe Wetzel.

Corey's upcoming album follows 2024's Black Bandana, which features his second #1, "This Heart."

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