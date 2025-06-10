From the UK to CMA Fest, Scotty McCreery sets a sold-out summer in motion

Disney/Eric McCandless
By Stephen Hubbard

After sold-out shows in London, Manchester and Glasgow, Scotty McCreery managed to make it back to Nashville in time to entertain fans at CMA Fest.

“The U.K. audiences are amazing. They know the words to every song and sing along passionately," he says of his trip overseas. “We’ve been to the U.K. several times now, and each time we come we play a venue that is larger than the last trip and add additional cities. It’s gratifying to see the audiences growing every time we come. I can’t wait to come back again!”

The "Bottle Rockets" hitmaker heads to Europe to headline Switzerland's Country Night Gstaad Festival in September.

Back in the U.S., Scotty played his hits "Five More Minutes" and "Damn Strait" for the CMA crowd at Nashville's Nissan Stadium.

The Platinum Edition of his breakthrough album, Seasons Change, arrives June 20, as he and his wife, Gabi, await the birth of their second child later this year.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

