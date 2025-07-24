Tyler Hubbard, Zach John King and more join Luke Bryan for his Midwest Farm Tour

Disney/Larry McCormack
By Stephen Hubbard

Luke Bryan is heading to the Midwest for his 2025 Farm Tour, and we now know who'll be joining him.

Tyler Hubbard, Zach John King, the Peach Pickers and DJ Rock are all on board for the fall dates.

The shows kick off Sept. 18 at Klondike Farms in Brooklyn, Wisconsin, before heading to Berning Family Farms in Prairie Grove, Illinois, on Sept. 19. They'll wrap Sept. 20 at Kubiak Farm in Fowlerville, Michigan.

Luke started his Farm Tour in 2009 to raise money for college scholarships for children from farming families. So far, he's been able to send 87 kids to college through his annual trek.

