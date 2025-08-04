Tyler Hubbard 'Park[s]' at #1

CBS
By Stephen Hubbard

Tyler Hubbard claims his fourth solo #1 in a row as "Park" reaches the top of both the Mediabase and Billboard Country Airplay charts.

“It’s such an incredible feeling to have my fourth number one in a row — I’m truly blown away,” Tyler says. “I never take these moments for granted, and I’m so thankful to country radio, my team, and the fans for the continued support."

"After my buddies Canaan [Smith], Ashley [Gorley], Jesse [Frasure] and I wrote this song, we knew it felt special, and seeing fans sing it back every night on tour has been one of the biggest highlights of my year. I'm beyond grateful to everyone who made this possible — this one feels extra special. It takes a village, and I have the best."

"Park" follows "5 Foot 9," "Dancin' in the Country" and "Back Then Right Now," which have all topped the chart for Tyler as a solo artist. In all, he has 23 career number ones, including his hits with Florida Georgia Line.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!