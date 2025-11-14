'Two Christmas Trees' connect Dylan Scott and his dad

Christmas came early this year for Dylan Scott, thanks to a new holiday song he's recorded that has a special connection to his father, Scotty Robinson.

"My dad wrote a Christmas song years before I was even born – one I've listened to my whole life," Dylan explains. "This year, I surprised him by recording it and adding my son, Beckett, to the track. Three generations together on one very special Christmas song."

"Two Christmas Trees" looks at the holidays through the eyes of a child whose mom and dad are divorced, even though that's not something Dylan experienced in his own family.

Dylan shared his dad's reaction on his socials: "Sounds like a hit to me," Scotty said after hearing the new recording the first time.

You can check out Dylan's music video for "Two Christmas Trees" on YouTube.

