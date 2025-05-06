'Twang' and Alabama roots cement the bond between Riley Green + Ella Langley

Back in November, Ella Langley and Riley Green won musical event of the year at the CMA Awards for "you look like you love me" — but that was only the beginning.

In recent days, they've picked up the ACM trophy for visual media of the year for their chart-topping duet, and Ella's been named the ACM's new female artist of the year.

When it comes to the woman who's the most-nominated artist going into the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards, Riley says he's just glad a lot of folks have caught onto what he's known for quite awhile.

"I’ve been a big fan of Ella Langley for a long time," he reflects. "We met through a mutual friend and I was kinda in as soon as I heard her voice and her twang and how country she sounded, and also that she loved what I would call traditional country music."

Riley admits Ella has a bit of a home field advantage, as well.

"And then also, she’s from Alabama, so I kind of was pullin’ for her anyway," he points out. "So, I was very fortunate to get her on tour. And ‘you look like you love me’ happened, which is something that I don’t think any of us had any idea about."

The tour mates are still in the running for single, song and music event of the year for "you look like you love me" at Thursday's 60th ACM Awards, which stream at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

