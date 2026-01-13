Tune in to BNN to find out what's next from Brothers Osborne

It's hard to tell what Brothers Osborne are up to, but it's a safe bet it's something.

On Monday, TJ Osborne and John Osborne posted a video of them walking into Dino's Restaurant in East Nashville, an establishment that prides itself on being "Nashville's oldest dive bar."

The post ends with the date 1.15, and the text of the message is a link to BrothersNewsNetwork.com, which happens to be a real website.

The BNN page includes a plethora of outrageous headlines and links, including "Two Maryland Men Try to Rob Gas Station with Live Alligator as Emotional Support Animal" and "TJ Osborne Emerges as Lead Candidate for Baltimore Ravens Head Coaching Job Following Harbaugh Firing."

Of course, the siblings originally hail from Deale, Maryland.

The duo hasn't released a full-fledged album since 2023's self-titled Brothers Osborne, but they did drop the single "Finish This Drink" in April 2025.

Stay tuned to see what TJ and John reveal Thursday.

