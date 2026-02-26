Tucker Wetmore's Red Rocks dreams will come true this fall

Tucker Wetmore's headed for Colorado this fall to mark an item off his bucket list.

“Headlining Red Rocks has been one of my dreams for quite some time and I can’t think of a better place to bring the energy of The Brunette World Tour,” he said of the newly announced date.

Tucker will play the iconic amphitheater Oct. 27.

Presales start March 4, with tickets becoming available to the public March 6. A portion of the proceeds from each ticket sold will go to Face the Fight, which supports suicide prevention and provides mental health services for veterans.

The "Wind Up Missin' You" hitmaker kicked off his tour earlier in February with sold-out shows in Boston and New York City. He also just added to his schedule an appearance on the CMA Fest main stage at Nissan Stadium in June.

