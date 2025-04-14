Tucker Wetmore reveals what makes up 'What Not To'

The track list is out for Tucker Wetmore's full-length debut, What Not To, which drops April 25.

The 19-song record includes "Wind Up Missin' You," which hit the top of the charts earlier this year, as well as his current single, "3,2,1."

The new album comes out the same day the ACM new male artist of the year nom is set to play Stagecoach.

Here's the complete song list for Tucker Wetmore's What Not To:

"Whatcha Think Is Gonna Happen?"

"3,2,1"

"Bad Luck Looks Good On Me"

"Casino"

"Takes One To Break One"

"Brunette"

"Wind Up Missin' You"

"Give Her The World"

"Goodbye Whiskey"

"When I Ain't Lookin'"

"Drink Alone"

"Bad Habit"

"What Not To"

"Break First"

"Drinkin' Boots (Demo)"

"Drunk On Her"

"Silverado Blue"

"Wine Into Whiskey"

"Whiskey Again"

